Schevling, Richard
Richard 'Rich' Schevling passed away Thursday, September 12. He was the husband of the late Beverly Schevling.
Born in Hamden to the late Hjalmar and Elsie (Pedersen) Schevling, Rich was a Hamden High School graduate. He retired as Sr. Master Sergeant after 20 years of service in the US Air Force. Rich was father to Scott (Alison) Schevling and to Greg Schevling.
Pop-Pop to Jake, Logan, and Erika. He was the beloved Uncle 'Itchy' to his nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many.
A Celebration of Rich's Life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019