Stahl, Richard
Richard Stahl, 85, died October 25, 2019 at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Vermont. He was born March 14, 1934 in New Haven, son of Russell and Pearl (White) Stahl. He graduated from Fairfield Prep, class of 1953 and went to work with SNET. He married Joan Osman in 1959. He was predeceased by a grandson, Gordon Richard Borek. Richard is survived by a son, "Rick" A. Stahl, Jr. and his wife Donna; a daughter, Cheryl Borek, and five grandchildren: Rue Stahl, Madeline Harris and husband Caleb, Charley Borek, and Owen Borek. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on November 17, at the Cardigan Mountain School Chapel. Interment service will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park; contact family for details. Condolences may be expressed in a guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019