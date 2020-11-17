1/1
Richard T. DiMauro
DiMauro, Richard T.
Richard T. DiMauro, 80, of Newington, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Richard was born in Meriden, April 19, 1940, a son of the late Sebastian and Mary (Cifone) DiMauro and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as an Interior Architect until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Anthony Mascia of Newington; his sister, Palma Buongiorno and her husband Jim of Wallingford; his nieces and their husbands, Marlene and Alan Williams, and Joelle and Christopher Calandra; his grandnieces and grandnephews, Morgan and Justin Williams, and Marissa and Dominic Calandra; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph Mascia and Patricia Mascia.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, Nov. 20, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services.) In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Marianist Mission, Mount St. John, 4435 E. Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45481.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
