Griffin, Richard T.
Richard T. Griffin, 82, formerly of Hamden and Ansonia passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27th at Orange Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He is predeceased by his parents, Constance and Gerald Griffin, his sister Geraldine Griffin, his brother Edward Griffin and his brother-in-law Gordon Hotchkiss. He is survived by his sister Barbara Hotchkiss. He leaves behind his three children, Kathleen Portolese, Karen (Chris) Minella and Jeffrey (Kim) Griffin, his grandchildren, Garry (Amanda) and Kyle Griffin, Noah Minella, Brian Portolese and his great-grandchildren Brayden and Casey Griffin along with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET) for over 30 years retiring at an early age of 49. During his lifetime, he was a supernumery police officer, realtor, restaurant owner and served as the Ansonia Democratic Town Chairman. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Alling Memorial and more importantly having a cold beer on the 19th hole. He loved listening to the Red Sox on the radio and watching golf on Sunday afternoons. He always had a great story to tell and loved playing pranks. He enjoyed time with his friends and family, especially on his favorite holiday Saint Patrick's Day, loved his Irish heritage. He was a generous and fun-loving person. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Denise Mancuso and the staff at Orange Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center who treated him like their own family this past year and to his good friends Robert Ransom and William Regan who visited frequently. Funeral arrangements will be private. The family will announce plans for a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 1748, Hartford, CT 06144. Jenkins-King & Malerba Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jenkinskingfh.com
to share a memory or leave condolences.