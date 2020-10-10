1/1
Richard Thomas "Rick" More
1948 - 2020
More, Richard "Rick" Thomas
Thursday, October 8, 2020. Richard "Rick" Thomas More of Guilford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of Diane More. They celebrated 49 years of marriage and together created a beautiful life. Rick was born in New Haven on April 6, 1948, son of the late Willard Henry More and Doris (Palmer) More. He was an amazing father to Ashley Hillier and her husband Rance of Guilford and Lindsay Santoro and her husband Paul of Guilford. He was the doting and proud grandfather of Caden and Perry Hillier and Ruby and Reese Santoro. He is also survived by his sister, Carol More of Guilford and his brother, Terry More (Lisy) of Alabama.
Rick was a patriotic man and was a very proud veteran serving as military police during the Vietnam war. Before retirement Rick worked as Police Officer for the Town of Guilford for many years. He also served as security and special assistant for Senator Joseph Lieberman and worked as an ASO for a private jet.
While he enjoyed many things, nothing gave him more joy than being with his family. He loved his two girls and loved the two sons he was blessed with through each of their marriages. Being a grandfather to his four incredible grandchildren completed his life accomplishments and gave him fulfillment. He was a lifelong Guilford resident and loved his town. He left this earth proud, content and extremely loved and will forever be in our hearts.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED - SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN.
Friends are invited to pass through calling hours on Friday, Oct. 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Department of CT, 35 Cold Spring Road STE 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 and Smilow Cancer Hospital, Closer to Free Fund, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06510. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Guilford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
