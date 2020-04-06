|
|
Toney, Richard
Richard Toney, 69, of West Haven, CT, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Yale New Haven Health. Richard, best known as Pops, was born on November 18, 1950 to Marjorie and Leroy Toney of West Haven. Pops was predeceased by his father and sister, and son's Robert Brown and Brian Dupree. He leaves behind his wife Karen Toney of 11 years, daughters Jennifer Brown of Syracuse, New York, Carrie Brown and Michelle Selitte of West Haven, sons Brant Brown and Steven Boddie Jr. of Syracuse, New York. As well as stepchildren Stephanie Melendez and Michael Sandella of West Haven. Richard also leaves behind 5 grandsons and 6 granddaughters. Pops was loved by his family and friends as he always greeted you with a smile and a hug. He was an avid member of the car community and loved his classic cars. Pops was the type of person that can make you laugh on the darkest days. He will truly be missed by everyone who's hearts he has touched. At this time a wake and funeral will not be available. There will be a celebration of his life in the coming future, as we plan to make him smile from Heaven down on all of us. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Make-A-Wish foundation, 56 Commerce Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611 or the ASPCA in his name. The Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020