Torello, Richard
Richard "Ricky T" Torello was born on April 10, 1946 in New Haven, CT. After a long struggle with multiple health issues he passed away on May 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert & JoAnn Damiano Torello. Richard leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Gayle Ceccarelli Torello and his daughters Sheryl and Lisa Torello of Wallingford. He was a longtime resident of Hamden before moving to Wallingford in 1978. In 1963, Richard joined the army where he served his country overseas for the next three years. Upon his return from the service he held several jobs before finally beginning his career as a truck driver for the Kleban Corporation. After many years with the company, Richard retired as Vice President of purchasing and went on to pursue a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant. He took a little neighborhood dive bar and transitioned it into a hidden gem called Ricky T's where he developed a tremendous number of meaningful lasting friendships. Even after leaving the bar business he never lost his passion for food and continued that love through a catering career. In addition to his cooking hobby, Ricky was an avid coin collector and an eternally devout Yankee fan. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible in his Yankee room watching the games on his big screen TV or listening to them poolside whenever he could. Richard was also a member of the Campagna Club, The American Legion Post 150 and the "ROMEO" Breakfast Club. He, by reputation, always loved a party and would never miss an opportunity to host a fundraiser, a function or to donate to one. He loved to be surrounded by people and especially adored any time spent with family. Ricky made a special point to teach all of the family traditions to the younger generations as to assure that they were carried on after he was gone. He is survived by his brother Albert (Gail) Torello of Florida, his sister Mary (Joe) Crisco North Haven and his younger brother Dennis (Julie) Torello of Cheshire. He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Torello. Ricky was a beloved uncle to 12 nieces and nephews, 6 great-nieces and nephews and several god children. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ricky's "Village" at Whitney Manor for the wonderful way that they cared for him during his time with them. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Friends are invited to attend a committal service Wednesday, May 27th at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery. You can visit Ricky's guestbook at www.torellofh.com
Richard "Ricky T" Torello was born on April 10, 1946 in New Haven, CT. After a long struggle with multiple health issues he passed away on May 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert & JoAnn Damiano Torello. Richard leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Gayle Ceccarelli Torello and his daughters Sheryl and Lisa Torello of Wallingford. He was a longtime resident of Hamden before moving to Wallingford in 1978. In 1963, Richard joined the army where he served his country overseas for the next three years. Upon his return from the service he held several jobs before finally beginning his career as a truck driver for the Kleban Corporation. After many years with the company, Richard retired as Vice President of purchasing and went on to pursue a lifelong dream of owning a restaurant. He took a little neighborhood dive bar and transitioned it into a hidden gem called Ricky T's where he developed a tremendous number of meaningful lasting friendships. Even after leaving the bar business he never lost his passion for food and continued that love through a catering career. In addition to his cooking hobby, Ricky was an avid coin collector and an eternally devout Yankee fan. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible in his Yankee room watching the games on his big screen TV or listening to them poolside whenever he could. Richard was also a member of the Campagna Club, The American Legion Post 150 and the "ROMEO" Breakfast Club. He, by reputation, always loved a party and would never miss an opportunity to host a fundraiser, a function or to donate to one. He loved to be surrounded by people and especially adored any time spent with family. Ricky made a special point to teach all of the family traditions to the younger generations as to assure that they were carried on after he was gone. He is survived by his brother Albert (Gail) Torello of Florida, his sister Mary (Joe) Crisco North Haven and his younger brother Dennis (Julie) Torello of Cheshire. He was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Torello. Ricky was a beloved uncle to 12 nieces and nephews, 6 great-nieces and nephews and several god children. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ricky's "Village" at Whitney Manor for the wonderful way that they cared for him during his time with them. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Friends are invited to attend a committal service Wednesday, May 27th at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery. You can visit Ricky's guestbook at www.torellofh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.