Huie, Richard V.A.
Richard Van Arnam Huie, age 85, of Branford, CT died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Hearth in Branford. Richard and his twin brother David were born in Greenwich, CT on July 5, 1935 the sons of Janet (Lockwood) Huie and Albert Van Arnam Huie. In 1937 Richard moved to Great Neck, NY and then in 1941 to Hinsdale, NH where he attended the Bridge Street School. In the summer of 1943 he moved to Northford, CT finishing his grammar school education there. He graduated from the Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, CT in 1953. At that time he was accepted by the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated in 1957 receiving his commission as a second lieutenant.
He then transferred to the United States Air Force to take flight training, receiving his wings in 1959. During the Cold War he served as a fighter pilot operating from U.S. bases in Germany. In 1962 he married Jill Fernald of Wallingford, CT. The couple had one son, Jeffrey. Richard and Jill subsequently divorced.
Richard retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years in military service. In retirement he worked for H&R Block, living early on in Northford again. There he served in the Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps where he gained the nick name "Doc." While with H&R Block he met Diana Gladden. They became a couple, living in Branford, CT and spending summer months in Sinclair, Maine. For many years they were members of Troupers Light Opera Company of Darien, CT , performing in Gilbert and Sullivan musicals. Richard became a race walker and Diana became a judge in that sport. Together they traveled around the New England area as Richard competed in the race walking events.
In 2010 Richard and Diana moved to Sinclair, Maine on a full time basis, in what was intended to be their final retirement location. Unfortunately after the first winter, declining health forced them to return to Branford where they both became residents of The Hearth at Gardenside retirement community. Diana died in 2016 and Richard lived his remaining years there.
Richard is survived by his son, Jeffrey, of Fairfield, CT; his two grandchildren Taylor and Jeffrey Douglas; his three great-grandchildren Stella and twins Maverick and Charlie; and his two brothers: David of Ambler, PA and Joseph of Cape Coral, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future time at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Burial will follow the Memorial Service at Northford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, Connecticut Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06318.