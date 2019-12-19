|
|
Vogt, Richard
Richard H. Vogt, 85, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 28, 1934 in New Haven, CT and raised in North Branford, CT. The son of the late Fritz and Rose Vogt. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 28 years Ruth (Preller); his children Lori, Richard (Chrysanne), Robert Vogt of North Branford and Sally Vogt of Branford; his sister Dorothy V. Adams of North Branford; the mother of his four children Cynthia Clarke of Northford; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. "Dick" as he was affectionately known, was a 1951 graduate of East Haven High School. Shortly after, he opened and successfully ran Dick's Service Center in North Branford until his retirement in 1994 when he moved to Florida. You could always count on exceptional service from the mechanic that could fix anything on wheels. After his retirement, he and his wife Ruth enjoyed traveling the world, visiting destinations in Australia, New Zealand, a European river cruise, Alaska and several trips to Hawaii. Richard was baptized July 1982 in Connecticut which then began his 37 year walk of faith with Jehovah God. A brief memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019