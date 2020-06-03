Quinn, Richard W.
Richard W. Quinn, 74, of Hamden passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Richard was born in New Haven on June 19, 1945 and was the son of the late William and Anne (Matazzaro) Quinn. He served his country in the US Army. Richard worked for the Community Action Agency of New Haven for many years until he retired. Father of Amanda Hayden, Ryan and Damon. Father-in-law to Dan, Adrianne and Gressa. Grandpa of Tyler, Thomas, Daniel, Will, Brandon, Kaitlyn and Coral. Richard was a kind and gentle soul who loved his garden, birds, the night sky, Elizabeth Taylor and playing pranks on his friends. He could be found at Goodwill or tag sales seeking treasures of all sorts or in his kitchen baking eggplant, blueberry muffins and desserts of all types. He lived for his family, grandchildren and his cats. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in charge of arrangements. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.