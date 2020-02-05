New Haven Register Obituaries
Ross, Richard W.
Richard W. Ross, age 71 of Milford, beloved husband of over 50 years to Nancy Short Ross, passed away February 4, 2020. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 12pm DIRECTLY at First United Church of Christ, 34 W. Main St., Milford with Full Military Honors to immediately follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To read the full obituary, leave condolences, or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020
