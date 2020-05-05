Wojciechowski, Richard
Richard E. "Wojie" Wojciechowski, formerly of North Branford, CT, left this world on Monday, April 27, 2020, while residing at the Madison House in Madison, CT. He was the beloved husband of Helen Reed Wojciechowski, who predeceased him in December 2018.
Richard was born on February 10, 1935, in Meriden, CT, where he resided during his early life. After serving in the military (Army), for many of his working years, he traveled the United States and Canada as a long-haul truck driver. Richard later proudly joined the United States Postal Service as a fleet driver at the New Haven, CT, terminal, from which he retired in 1998.
For many years, Richard and Helen enjoyed vacationing in Ogunquit, ME and Cape Cod, MA, and made frequent visits to Block Island, RI. They could also be found cruising the Branford River and Long Island Sound in their boat, "Fishful Thinking," on many a summer evening. "Richie," as Helen fondly called him, took great pleasure in hosting fishing excursions and scenic cruises with family and friends. He also enjoyed tending to his vast and productive flower and vegetable gardens. Wojie had a super green thumb and grew the most beautiful roses, which dotted their garden.
While at the USPS, Wojie gave of his time and talents as a shop steward for the American Postal Workers Union, advocating for and assisting his fellow postal workers. His generosity, empathy, and compassion for others are the most endearing qualities his daughters will always remember him for. There was never anyone in need that was not helped by their father. Wojie was also a longtime faithful friend of Bill W.
Richard is survived by his children, Susan Feaster of Ivoryton, CT, Kathleen Williams of Cheshire, CT, and Steven Davis of Norway, MI; granddaughters Rebecca Feaster (Frank Aronson), Gillian Davis and Taryn Davis, grandsons Liam Davis and Conn Davis, and great-grandson Kyle Aronson. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Colleen Davis and niece Mary Ellen Reed. Richard is also survived by brother-in-law William Reed, nephew Raymond Reed, niece Bridget Reed and grandnieces Haley Reed and April Reed, as well as an abundance of friends near and far.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:00, at St. Agnes Cemetery, Route 1 in Branford, CT. Please share your favorite memory of Wojie using the online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers and if you wish, please make a donation in our father's name to St. Jude's, his favorite charity.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.