RICK LEVIN A much respected and beloved teacher, mentor, friend and brother died Tuesday, May 4, following a valiant battle with leukemia. He was 70. Rick's influence on everyone he came in contact with is impossible to overestimate. During his thirty years of teaching at Guilford High School, his tireless efforts on behalf of his students resulted in countless success stories. Rick's modesty, unlimited patience, kindness and generosity were so greatly appreciated by his friends, neighbors, family and colleagues, in fact, all who knew him. His powerful presence is already deeply missed. A community memorial gathering in Rick's honor is being planned for Sunday, May 3. Contributions in memory of Rick Levin can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, Yale Cancer Center. (yalecancercenter.org/gifts/ )
