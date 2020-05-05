Albert, Rino
Rino Albert of Branford died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Dawn Mazeiko Albert. Rino was born July 20, 1935 in St. Francois, New Brunswick, Canada, son of the late Leo and Bertha Michaud Albert. He served in the U. S. Army and was a thirty-year veteran of the Branford Police Department, retiring as a Sergeant. He was a dedicated and well-respected law enforcement officer by both the community he served and by his fellow police officers. He also operated Albert Construction for more than 20 years. Rino was a kind hearted man with a witty, sarcastic sense of humor. He drew people in and his wry smile made you feel welcomed. For many years he spent his summers at the camp ground, giving rides to his grandkids on his golf cart and entertaining family and friends around the fire pit. He will be dearly missed.
Besides Dawn, Rino is survived by his children, Kevin Albert of Branford and Karen Albert (Brendan Coyle) of Killingworth; his step-children Randall (Kelly) Chittenden of North Branford and Michael Chiitenden of Branford; his siblings, Nicole (Jacques) Michaud of Branford and Marcellin Albert of New Brunswick; his grandchildren, Jack Coyle, Jesse (Jenna) Chittenden, Zachary, Joshua, Aidan and Shelby Chittenden and his great-grandson Emmett Chittenden. He was predeceased by his son Scott Albert, his first wife, Ann Albert, his sister Rina Lirette, and his brothers, Alberic, Guy, Jack, Gerald, and Ronald.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local food bank in his honor.
Due to the pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of his family. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.