Amarante, ASCJ, Sr. Rita

Sr. Rita Amarante (Margaret Mary), Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, died peacefully on March 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor in Hamden, CT. She was 89 years old and professed 68 years in religious life. Sr. Rita, daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Falcone) Amarante, was born in Hamden, CT on October 17, 1929. She attended Margaret L. Keefe Elementary School and Hamden High School in Hamden, CT. She entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Haven, CT on December 8, 1947; professed First Vows on August 22, 1950 in New Haven, CT; and Perpetual Vows on August 25, 1954, in Hamden, CT. Sr. Rita earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Avila College in Kansas City, MO and a Master of Arts degree in Religious Education from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. In her 68 years as a vowed Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, she served as an elementary and secondary school teacher in PA, NY, CA, and MO; religious education coordinator in RI; and pastoral minister in Three Bridges, NJ. Sr. Rita also served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Meriden, CT and St. Rita parish in Hamden, CT.

She is survived by her nephews Dr. Andrew D'Ambrosio, Paul Amarante, Ronald Amarante, Richard Amarante, Frank Amarante, Vincente Amarante, and Richard Savino; her nieces Adrienne Morello and Diane Johnson; and great-nieces and nephews. She is also lovingly remembered by her religious family, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and by many friends. Sr. Rita was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Joseph, Anthony, and Carmen; sisters Rose, Anna, and Julia; nephew Joseph Amarante; and nieces Madeline Davoli and Marie Benavento.

Visiting hours for Sr. Rita will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel at 2:00 p.m., followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sr. Rita Amarante to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Sr. Rita's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019