Calabrese, Rita Elizabeth

Rita Elizabeth Calabrese, 70, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Masonicare of Wallingford. She was born in New Haven on July 20, 1948 to the late Joseph E. and Nancy Rescigno Calabrese. Rita worked in the medical field for many years. She was a medical assistant for Dr. Fereshteh Ghofrany of North Haven, worked with special needs children at the Connecticut Regional Center, Generations OBGYN, Yale University Health Plan and at the end of her career; she was a Home Health Aide, until finally retiring in 2017. She was also an avid UCONN Girls Basketball fan and someone who was kind and compassionate, always putting others first. She will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves a sister Lucia (Stanley) Wojcik of North Branford and her longtime best friend, Lenore Wszolek of North Haven. Rita is also survived by a niece, her husband and their son, her great-nephew, of Wallingford.

Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 9:30. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Please visit Rita's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019