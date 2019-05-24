Lapides, Rita

Proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend, born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 24, 1933 and deceased on May 16, 2019. She is survived by her beloved and loving husband Martin of over 66 years, her children Beth and Michael, her brother Donald Chepovsky, her sister Rene Silverman, her daughter-in-law Karen Keohan and her loving grandchildren Nathan and Isaac Lapides.

Rita attended UCONN where she and Marty married after their teenage courtship. After college they had a short Air Force career in Washington and Baltimore following which, they moved briefly to Providence, RI, before returning to raise their children in New Haven. During these years Rita helped Marty in his work as a salesman and later a Sales Manager and VP of Sales at both Gant and Sero. As well, she was a homemaker, and worked to create a peaceful and joyful home. She enjoyed, crafts, home improvement and reading. Thanksgiving and Passover were her favorite holidays.

After the children left for college Rita and Marty partnered with several friends to purchase, run and expand Camstar Industries. There she served as a VP and Production Manager, and where she excelled at logistics management. She and Marty later moved to the Dominican Republic where together they worked as golf pro-shop consultants at Casa de Campo, and spent time cherishing each other and hosting friends and family.

After their work years ended Rita and Marty moved first to Florida and then to California, each time to be closer to various members of their family.

In New Haven she was a member of B'nai Jacob synagogue. She was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Woodbridge Country Club and La Romana Country Club. She was a devoted and loyal friend, whose sensible advice was sought out frequently by many. She will be memorialized at a future time at a place to be determined. Her favorite charity is the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM). Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2019