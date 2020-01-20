New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Rita M. Murch


1929 - 2019
Rita M. Murch Obituary
Murch, Rita M.
Rita Michalowski Murch, 90, of Bethany, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. Murch. Rita was born in Hamden on August 7, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Kulaslewicz Michalowski. She had worked as an office manager for the former Cooley Chevrolet of New Haven and later for McDermott Chevrolet of East Haven. Rita was a Den Mother for the Bethany Cub Scouts Troop #1, enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing (especially polkas), was cat lover, was a great fan of NASCAR and racecar driver Jeff Gordon. Mother of Richard Murch (Alice), David Murch, Jeanne Kantor (Gary Blanchard), Carolyn Ryan (Joseph) and Barbara Minore (Stephen). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Raymond Michalowski.
The visiting hours will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted by Pastor Jim Detweiler at 3:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484 or the CT Humane Society, 455 Pond Road E, Westport, CT 06880.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020
