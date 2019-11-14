New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. George Church
33 Whitfield St.
Guilford, CT
View Map
1929 - 2019
Rita Mary Ann Kosta Obituary
Kosta, Rita Mary Ann
Rita Mary Ann Kosta was the younger child born in New Haven to Thomas G. Higgins and Frances Dolan Higgins. She was predeceased by both parents and her brother Thomas G. Higgins of Palm Coast Florida, George Merwin and Harry Kosta.
She leaves behind her step-daughter Joy Lynn Kosta, cousins Thomas Dolan of Madison, Margaret Krepinevich of Beacon Falls, Timothy Dolan of New Britain and Colette Dolan of Yonkers, New York.
Rita was employed at Pirrellli in New Haven for many years. She a faithful communicant at St. George church in Guilford. She was active in knitting prayer shawls for the sick. She contributed to the food pantry. Rita was active in the Guilford Senior Center and a member of the ladies auxiliary for the .
Rita's family would like to thank and acknowledge the staff at the Guilford House and Connecticut Hospice for their care.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Mon, Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT. Interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery in East Haven. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019
