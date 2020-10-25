1/
Rita Ment Benjamin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin, Rita Ment
Rita Ment Benjamin, 90, of Woodbridge and Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on April 28, 1930, she was the devoted daughter of Meyer and Jennie (Rabbitz) Ment; devoted wife of 65 years to the late Jerry Benjamin; sister to the late Ros (Bert) Ment Lesser and identical twin of the late Lila (David) Ment Rudnick. She was the sister-in-law of Don Benjamin, whose wife Rhoda is deceased, and the late Steven (Wendy Benjamin Goldsmith) Benjamin. She was the mother of Bruce (Zara) Benjamin, Cary (Andrea) Benjamin, and Julie Benjamin; and the grandmother of Ryan, Josh (Lindsay), Shayna (Jason), Nathan, Andrew, and Isla Benjamin, as well as aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
She attended New Haven State Teachers College and was a teacher in New Haven and Lordship. She was incredibly kind to all, had a wonderful sense of humor, and extremely close to all her extended family, especially her many first cousins, and friends. Many thanks to her caretakers, Joy and Lavern, and her nurses from Season's Hospice for their incredible care.
Funeral services and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven, 1440 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515 (203-389-5599), or online at jfsnh.org. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit shurefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved