Benjamin, Rita Ment
Rita Ment Benjamin, 90, of Woodbridge and Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on April 28, 1930, she was the devoted daughter of Meyer and Jennie (Rabbitz) Ment; devoted wife of 65 years to the late Jerry Benjamin; sister to the late Ros (Bert) Ment Lesser and identical twin of the late Lila (David) Ment Rudnick. She was the sister-in-law of Don Benjamin, whose wife Rhoda is deceased, and the late Steven (Wendy Benjamin Goldsmith) Benjamin. She was the mother of Bruce (Zara) Benjamin, Cary (Andrea) Benjamin, and Julie Benjamin; and the grandmother of Ryan, Josh (Lindsay), Shayna (Jason), Nathan, Andrew, and Isla Benjamin, as well as aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
She attended New Haven State Teachers College and was a teacher in New Haven and Lordship. She was incredibly kind to all, had a wonderful sense of humor, and extremely close to all her extended family, especially her many first cousins, and friends. Many thanks to her caretakers, Joy and Lavern, and her nurses from Season's Hospice for their incredible care.
Funeral services and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven, 1440 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515 (203-389-5599), or online at jfsnh.org
Memorial contributions may be sent to Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven, 1440 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515 (203-389-5599), or online at jfsnh.org
