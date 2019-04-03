New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-787-4101
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
292 Orange St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
292 Orange St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Renkewitz, Rita
Rita Erna Renkewitz, 86, of East Haven died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Rita was born May 4, 1932 in New Haven. Rita worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for 35 years. After retiring, Rita was an active member of the Telecom Pioneers. Rita was predeceased by her parents Julius J. and Martha K. Renkewitz and sister Edith Renkewitz. Rita is survived by her siblings Paul J. Renkewitz, Ruth Marinuzzi (the late John) and Alfred Renkewitz (Donna). Throughout her life Rita was dedicated to her family and especially her many nieces and nephews, whom she is survived by; Lynn Cersosimo, Lucy Marinuzzi (Matt), Paul J. Renkewitz Jr., John D. Marinuzzi (Casey), A.J. Renkewitz, Julie Vitagliano (Dominic), Stacey Picard (Mark), Tammy Marinuzzi (Pavel) and Heather Freeman (Mark). Rita was affectionately known as Ishy to her very special grandniece, Haley and grandnephew Cassidy! Rita enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening and skiing. She loved animals and had many dogs over the years. Rita loved cooking for family and friends.
A Christian service will be held for friends and family at Trinity Lutheran Church, 292 Orange St., New Haven, Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friends may also attend the interment service at Evergreen Cemetery, Monday morning at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 292 Orange St., New Haven, CT 06510. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
