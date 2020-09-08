Rita Zaccarino

Zaccarino, RitaRita Zaccarino, 89, formerly of Hamden, died Sept. 7th at Lord Chamberlain H.C. in Stratford. Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Ettore and Ruth Elmendorf DiStasi. Rita was predeceased by her Mother, Father, Son, Arthur Zacarrino, Jr. and her Husband, Arthur Zacarrino, Sr., as well as two Sisters: Eleanor Giampaolo-Fitzpatrick and Marion DiStasi, one Brother, Joseph DiStasi, Mother and Fathers-In-Law, several Immediate Brother and Sisters-in-Law and a Daughter-in-law, Carol, and a couple of close Cousins. Rita is survived by her Sister, Rosemary DiStasi-Tozzi, two Grandchildren: Dawn Lamoureux and Michael Arthur Zacarrino, one Great-Grandchild, Hannah, several Step-Grandchildren: Eric and Robert Carroll, and Robert, Rachel, Olivia and William Remington, one Daughter-in-law, Lisa, as well as, several loving Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and Nephews and Cousins. A mass of christian burial will be held THURSDAY 10:30 a.m. at Our lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday morning from 8:45 - 9:45.