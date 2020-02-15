New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
Robert A. Braccidiferro


1936 - 2020
Robert A. Braccidiferro Obituary
Braccidiferro, Robert A.
Robert A Braccidiferro, 83, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born on August 27, 1936 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Guniberto and Olympia (Maio) Braccidiferro. Predeceased by his loving wife Marie Busher Braccidiferro. Leaves 4 sons Robert O.(Michelle) of Durham, Richard C. (the late Sue) of Meriden, Anthony M. (Holly) of North Haven and Mark A. (Sandy) Braccidiferro of Hamden. Daughter Theresa "Terry" Anderson of Oakdale, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Ann Braccidiferro of Hamden. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Ralph (Marge), Andrew (Doris) Braccidiferro. Bob was a member of the Classic Chevy Club for over 25 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday Morning, February 20, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help cover funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020
