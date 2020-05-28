Handy Sr., Robert A.

Robert A. Handy, Sr, age 89 a lifetime resident of New Haven, CT. aka "Bobby Handy" A Korean War Veteran has entered into eternal rest.

He was predeased by his wife Delpha Handy. Over 50 years of marriage they had the following children (and their significant others): Gayle M. Lopez (Norberto), Robert A Handy, Jr. (Bob W.), Lillian E. Handy (Paul).

He was a Proud Poppy (Grandfather) of Jessica, Edward, John, Christopher and Jennifer Thomas, Jason Prates and Brianna Lopez.

Great-grandfather of 11, and 2 great-great-grandchildren -- Dad loved seeing these babies running around, they always brought him a HUGE Smile and lots happiness!!

Dad was the youngest of 4 children, Lillian Purvis, Fredrick Handy and Gene Handy all reunited in Heaven now. Due to Covid-19, We have decided to have a Memorial Gathering at a future date when appropriate.



