McLeod, Robert A.

Robert A. McLeod "Bobby," 77, of China, Maine passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2019 in Augusta, Maine.

He as born May 19,1942 in Bridgeport, CT to parents Arabella "Billie" Davis and Edward McLeod.

Bob was a retired ABF Truckdriver and Proud Teamster of Local 433 out of New Haven, CT. He worked for many trucking companies throughout his life and traveled the country meeting many people along the way before retiring and moving to Maine. He was a proud man who worked very hard to make a better life for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years JoAnne (Teachman) McLeod of China, Maine; children Michael McLeod and wife Tracy of Naugatuck, CT and Tisha (McLeod) Grant and husband Scott of Albion, ME; grandchildren Melissa Grant and partner Darius Parker of Winslow, ME; Nicholas Grant of China, ME and Heather McLeod of Naugatuck, CT; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Autumn Grant and Grant and Charlotte Parker all of Maine.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Margaret Davis; mother, Arabella (Davis) McLeod; father, Edward McLeod all of Bridgeport, CT and Grandson Daniel McLeod of Naugatuck, CT.

Bob also leaves behind special cousins Peggy, Jeannie and Lynn who he loved very much along with many family members.

Service will be held June 15 at 12 p.m. St. Andrew's Church, Anton St., Bridgeport, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to your local Animal Shelter or Cancer Center in Bob's memory Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019