Randall, Robert A.

Robert A. Randall, age 64, of New Haven, CT went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19th. He was the son of Charlotte Randall Simms.

Robert is survived by his mother, his brothers Richard, Stephen, James and Earl, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Greta.

Robert once worked in the physical therapy department of Yale New Haven Hospital. He also completed courses in electronics and welding. He will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor, and his passion for making people laugh.

A private funeral was held on Thursday, May 21st at Howard K. Hill Funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store