Robert A. Randall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall, Robert A.
Robert A. Randall, age 64, of New Haven, CT went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19th. He was the son of Charlotte Randall Simms.
Robert is survived by his mother, his brothers Richard, Stephen, James and Earl, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Greta.
Robert once worked in the physical therapy department of Yale New Haven Hospital. He also completed courses in electronics and welding. He will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor, and his passion for making people laugh.
A private funeral was held on Thursday, May 21st at Howard K. Hill Funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved