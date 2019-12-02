|
Smith, Jr., Robert A.
Robert Augustus Smith, Jr., 68, departed on November 28, 2019. Robert "Bob" Smith, was born in Wheeling, WV on January 27, 1951 to Robert Augustus Smith, Sr., and Sally Naomi Davis Smith (Jackson). Bob attended Wheeling Jesuit University with B.S. in Science. He worked as an Environmental Engineer with the Olin Corp & Uniroyal Chemical Corp. Bob was preceded by his wife Anna B. Miller Smith & sister (Rochelle), and is survived by their children Terence, Nichelle, Martin, Alexander, and Annicia; two brothers (Sydney/Theodore), one sister(Edith).
Funeral Services: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Viewing at 9:00am followed by the service at 10:00am. The burial will be held in Wheeling, WV.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019