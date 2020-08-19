1/1
Robert Adams III
Adams, III, Robert
Bob Adams was unique and charismatic, a loving husband, father and friend. He embraced life, and taught all who encountered him to embrace life as well. Bob's love of life caused his to swell with endless adventures and stories. It seemed he had lived three lifetimes in 76 years. His stories could last hours or a few minutes, but they captured your imagination and interest. He enjoyed travel and interacting with people. He was an antique enthusiast and enjoyed antique automobiles. Bob had many life accomplishments, he graduated from Gettysburg College with a History Degree and from George Washington University with a Law degree. He volunteered for Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a Captain of the U.S Air Force. Once he played big bird on Sesame Street, a favorite story of his. While Bob was building condominiums in Arkansas, he came home and met his wife on a blind date. He was married 29 years to his beloved wife Barbie. Bob always said his greatest accomplishment was his two sons who he loved more than anything else in this world. He is survived by his niece, two sons, and three grandchildren. Bob Adams was a good man and he will be missed. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Cody-White Funeral Home
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I enjoyed his company at the jukebox shows and when he came up to New England Jukebox many years ago.
Richard D Thompson
Friend
