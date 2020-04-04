|
Buzelle, Robert B.
Robert B. Buzelle, age 77, of Milford, beloved husband of Karolee Mason Buzelle for 55 years, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Robert was born in Milford on December 28, 1942 to the late Robert and Alice Cole Buzelle. He was a proud US Army Veteran and worked in dry cleaning and laundry for his entire career. He was also a Eucharistic minister at Precious Blood Parish in Milford. Survivors include his children: Thomas J. Buzelle (Susan) of Milford and Lorna Recone of Fairfield and his three cherished grandchildren; Jonathan, Joseph and Wesley Buzelle. He was predeceased by his brothers; Paul, Edward and Roy Buzelle and son-in-law, Max Recone. Services will be private and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020