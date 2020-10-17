Francoeur, Robert B.
Robert "Rob" B. Francoeur, 58, of Littleton, CO, formerly of West Haven, CT, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving sister and brother-in-law Ann Marie and Eric Weyler of Orange and his cherished niece Emily Weyler Dolan of Decatur, GA. He was predeceased by his parents Berton and Mary Eileen Francoeur. Rob also leaves behind many treasured friends in Connecticut and Colorado. Rob was born on January 3, 1962, in New Haven, CT. He was a 1980 graduate of Platt Regional Vocational Technical School. He enlisted in the USAF in February 1981 and honorably served his country for 28 years. During this time, he was an aircraft maintenance technician and space systems operator. Rob then went on to earn a MS and MBA from Regis University and two Associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force as well as earning his CPA certification. After his retirement from the USAF, he was employed by the US Department of Interior's Office of Natural Resources Revenue as a senior staff auditor and retired in September 2019 due to illness. Rob loved skiing, snowshoeing, biking, hiking, camping, deep sea fishing and the Colorado outdoors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace on Wings (www.graceonwings.org
), CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 (hospice.com
) or Wings of Hope for pancreatic cancer research (wingsofhopepcr.org
). We would like to thank the amazing team at University of Colorado Hospital, the caring staff at CT Hospice and the devoted, selfless crew of Grace on Wings, mission 656, who enabled Rob's last wish to come true.
Local arrangements provided by West Haven Funeral Home (westhavenfuneral.com
). A memorial service will be held at Horan & McConaty, Lakewood, CO (horancares.com
) with burial to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Date and time to be announced at a later date due to COVID. Please check their websites for further information and updates.