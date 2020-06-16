Bachinski , Robert

Robert (Bob) Bachinski passed away on May 21, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida after a short battle with COVID-19. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol who passed away exactly two months earlier on March 21, 2020, and his brother, William. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Locke; sons Rob (Lori) Bachinski and Chris (Dawn) Bachinski; his grandson, Griffin Locke all of Florida; his sisters, Marianne (Joseph) Case and Carole Winn; his brothers, Anthony (Phyllis) Bachinski and Thomas (Karen) Bachinski; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in New Haven on May 15, 1937, son of Anthony and Jean (Laskevitch) Bachinski. Bob was a Design Engineer with Pratt & Whitney. Bob had a long and successful career that included several patent designs of his own, work on several successful missions for NASA, work on numerous military fighter jet models, and the SR-71 "Blackbird". Services TBD.



