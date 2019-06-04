Baker, Robert

Robert "Bob" Baker 76, of New Haven passed away on January 8, 2019 at Whitney Manor of Hamden. Bob was born in Hartford on June 26, 1942. He is survived by many dear friends who were an integral part of his life. He was predeceased by Virginia DeMartino, who was like a mother to him. Among the many friends who will miss him are Gloria Novicki, Jim and Linda Gambardella and family, Norman and Ursula DeMartino and family, Tom and Robin DeMartino and family and Ralph and Pat DeMartino and family. Friend of Doug Kaplan and Tim and Lisa Dutton. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a beautician and worked in New Haven for many years until he opened his own salon, Robert's Hair Salon of Hamden. Bob was an avid sports fan and enthusiast. His favorite teams included the Yankees, Giants and the Rangers. Another favorite pastime of his was playing pinochle with some very close friends. We would like to thank the staff at Whitney Manor in Hamden for their compassionate care and genuine concern shown to him.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on SATURDAY morning in St. Lawrence Cemetery at 11:00. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madi Ponte Foundation, 32 Jardin Dr., East Haven, CT 06513. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Bob's guest book online at

