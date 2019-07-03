Baylis, Robert C.

Robert C. Baylis, 83, of Northford, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to his high school sweetheart Shirley Morton Baylis. Bob was born in New Haven on December 11, 1935 son of the late Charles and Marie Bissonnette Baylis. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy. Bob worked as a draftsman for Pirelli Tire. He loved a party and enjoyed every moment spent with his family, was a hockey dad/grandfather, loved to travel, especially to Key West, beaches in the Caribbean, water skiing on Lake Zoar and his years with his Pirelli golfers group. Father of Peter (Cathy) Baylis, Nancy Baylis, and Daniel (Robin) Baylis. Grandfather of Allison (Elliott) Baylis Dupee, Robert, Timothy, Megan and Kelley Baylis. Great-grandfather of Nathan Dupee. Brother of Sue Sayers and the late Rev. Thomas, Michael and Judith Baylis. Calling hours will be on Friday from 9:00am-11:00am at North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. His funeral procession will leave at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Ambrose Parish, St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Ave., Northford at 11:30. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree's name in the memo line, or the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492, or the American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032 www. northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019