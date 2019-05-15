Ciemniewski, Robert C.

Robert Charles Ciemniewski, 57, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully April 21, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in New Haven July 23, 1961, a son of the late John and Joan Kijewski Ciemniewski. Robert had proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and had been stationed at Pease Air Force Base. Robert was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School and Notre Dame High School. He had been a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service for 28 years. His passions in life were playing the drums, listening to music and fishing. He is survived by his brother Michael Ciemniewski, his nephew Christopher Ciemniewski and many loving family and friends.

Visiting hours will be Friday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Sign the guest book online for Robert at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2019