|
|
Hullette, Robert C.
It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our brother, Robert C. Hullette, age 66 of Ansonia, who passed away October 26, 2019. Robert was born in Derby, April 10, 1953, son of the late Peter C. and Ann Tamburrino Hullette. Robert was the maintainer at the Oxford Senior Center for many years; a job he did well and loved. He was a special person to all those who knew him and was loved by all and never did you hear him say an unkind word about anyone. He loved to play pool, bocce ball, and card games. He enjoyed drag racing, college football, animals, nature, rock music, and most of all his family. He was the loving brother of Virginia Rossi, June Petrolle and her husband Angelo, Rosalie Hullette, and Elizabeth Wenz with whom he was an integral part of their lives. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Zack Chaghatzbanian and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Dolores Chaghatzbanian and Lucia Hullette, and his brother James Hullette. Calling hours will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Funeral Services will be held following the calling hours at 1PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Seymour. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seymour Pink, 3 Franklin St., Seymour, CT 06483. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019