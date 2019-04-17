Marshall, Robert C.

SEYMOUR – Robert C. Marshall, age 96, a lifelong Seymour resident, entered into peaceful rest on April 14, 2019 at the Marshall Family Homestead in Seymour, CT. Bob was born on November 30, 1922 at Griffin Hospital, Derby, CT, a son of Robert H. and Ethel E. (Carlson) Marshall. He was predeceased by his brothers Douglas Marshall and Raymond Marshall, and his sisters, Nancy Marshall and Dorothy Marshall. He attended Seymour schools and was a graduate of Seymour High School, Class of 1940. Shortly after the outbreak of World War II, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Torpedoman 2nd Class. He was honorably discharged after 3 years, 3 months and 21 days of active service primarily spent teaching sailors the proper techniques for aiming and firing torpedoes. Upon his return from World War II, he resumed his work at S.O.&C. Corporation, later Black and Decker from which he retired in 1995. Bob loved the outdoors and greatly valued and respected the environment. He was a longtime member of the Seymour Fish and Game Club serving as its President for 25 years. One of his greatest enjoyments in life was the time he spent tending to his beloved vegetable and flower gardens located in the yard adjacent to his home. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post 10. Throughout his life he was generous, devoted and an active member of the Seymour Congregational Church, and a faithful supporter of its activities and endeavors. Bob also supported many national and local charities, including but by no means limited to, The Seymour Land Conservation Trust, The Housatonic Valley Association, the Seymour Historical Society, the Seymour Public Library, the Housatonic Council Boy Scouts of America, Camp An-Se-Ox, The Southwest Harbor Public Library of Maine, Boys Town Special Olympics, the , Memorial Sloan Kettering, Operation Smile and many others. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Seymour Congregational Church, 15 Broad St., Seymour, CT 06483. Interment with full military honors will follow in Great Hill Cemetery, Seymour. Visitation will take place Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019