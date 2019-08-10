|
Picagli Sr., Robert C.
Robert C Picagli SR. 82 of New Haven passed away on July 29th 2019 and his New Haven home he was born June 28th 1937 to his parents the late Mary and Dominic riccitelli he is survived by his son Robert C Picagli Jr. who has been his caretaker were the last years of his life until his final moments his sister Joyce Smit his nephews Billy and Nicki Smit his niece Debbie Smit his grandchildren Charlene Canestri Joieanne Canestri Tristan Kieckel, Robert 3rd Vanessa Jamieson Dominic and Niko Picagli Star and Robert Picagli 4th his great-grandchildren Ricardo Hylton Junior Matthew and Paul Martin Israella Mendez Alone Kieckel. He is predeceased by his wife Angelina Picagli 62 and his daughter Donna M Picagli many knew him as Bob or Papa he loved to play guitar If you grew up in his generation you would remember the band he was in the Van Dyke's he was an educated musician and artist he was a hard worker he love to eat loved women and love life he was always laughing most of all he was a great man father grandfather great grandfather uncle brother and son it was an honor to know him his legacy will live on through his family friends and family may join us in honoring him services will be Monday August 12th at Our Lady of Pompeii Church 355 Foxon Road East Haven Connecticut
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019