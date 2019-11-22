|
Thomann, Robert C.
Robert C. Thomann, age 67, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Tinker. Robert was born in New Haven on March 30, 1952 to the late Harold and Barbara (Jeppesen) Thomann. He leaves behind one son, Robert Thomann, of Branford. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019