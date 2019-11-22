New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thomann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Thomann


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Thomann Obituary
Thomann, Robert C.
Robert C. Thomann, age 67, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Tinker. Robert was born in New Haven on March 30, 1952 to the late Harold and Barbara (Jeppesen) Thomann. He leaves behind one son, Robert Thomann, of Branford. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -