Tucker, Robert C.

Robert Clifton Tucker passed away on May 2, 2019. Robert was born on January 8, 1938 to the late George and Lucia Tucker. At age three he and his family moved from Abbeville, South Carolina to New Haven, CT where he attended public schools, and graduated from Hillhouse High School. After completing the Marine Corps service, he went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Connecticut University, a M.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Ph.D. in Organization psychology from the Union University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Early in his career, Tucker served as founder and Coordinator of the Consumer Action unit of the Community Progress, Inc. Later he became an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale and Director of training of the Training and Consultation Division at the Connecticut Mental Health Center. He left Yale in 1981 to become Assistant Vice President for Organization and management development at the Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET). He left SNET to enter private practice full-time as President of Tucker Associates, a training and consulting firm. His former clients include Pepsi Cola, Chase Manhattan Bank, Tennessee Valley Authority, University of Connecticut, Morehouse College, City of Detroit, Kemper Insurance, Hampton University, U. S. Department of Defense, and others. Tucker was very involved in community affairs and served on boards of the New Haven Redevelopment Agency, Community Progress, Inc. and The Albie Booth Boy's Club. He was the founding member of the New Haven chapter of the Congress on Racial Equality (CORE), and served as a member NAACP's Executive Committee. He was also a member of the Ashanti Club. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Leota Tucker, his brother Fred, his two daughters, Karen Saltos, Renee Bahre, his stepson Ronald Williams, his grandsons Ronald Williams 3rd, Aaron Vidro, Kevin and Michael Murphy. He was predeceased by his sister Annie Washington and by two brothers, James Tucker and George Tucker. Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the St. Paul St. James Episcopal Church, 57 Olive Street, New Haven 06511 at 11:00 a.m. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019