Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Chavez, Robert "Sonny"

In loving memory of Robert "Sonny" Chavez who went with the Lord on Aug. 2, 2020. Forever remembered by his loving wife Kate, his son Colin, grandchildren Jason, Steven, Bianca and Brandon. His sister Margaret and nephews Louis and Raymond.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store