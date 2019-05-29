Conniff, Robert

Robert Arthur Conniff of Woodbridge, CT, born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1933 passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his children Robert Jr. (Germaine), Cathleen Hubbard (Paul) and Laura Ranker (James), and his son-in-law Cliff Rosson. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, his sisters Gerry Borgerson (Skip) and Christine Conniff, brother William Conniff, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Rachel and his daughter Linda Rosson. Also, by his parents Geraldine and Arthur Conniff and his sister Mary Haskell (Rob).

Robert graduated from Quinnipiac College in 1956 with a BS in Business Administration after which he married the love of his life, Rachel, on July 14 of that year. They built their home in Woodbridge where they shared a marriage of over 50 years. He worked at Bullard's Furniture store, Conniff's Gift Shop, The Berner Lohne Company and with Walt Rich before starting his own carpentry business, Conniff's. He started Boy Scout Troop 907 in 1968 and was the Scoutmaster until 1973, remaining active in scouting until his death. His dedication and service earned him many awards including the Silver Beaver award in 1997. He served for 44 years as an active member of the Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Dept. where he earned the nickname "Crowbar". He was honored by the Town of Woodbridge in 2018 with the Living Treasure award. He will be remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the greatest fly fisherman, carpenter and teacher, but mostly for his unconditional love and support of family and his service to community.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 5 Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge, CT with a reception immediately following at the Woodbridge Firehouse. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Department: WFVA, US Postal Drawer F, Woodbridge, CT 06525 or The First Church of Christ Woodbridge, 5 Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge, CT 06525. Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019