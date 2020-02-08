Home

Robert Craig Humphrey

Robert Craig Humphrey Obituary
Humphrey, Robert Craig
Robert "Bobby" C. Humphrey, 55, formerly of Cheshire, CT, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He most recently resided in Southington, CT.
Bobby was born in Jersey City, NJ, in 1964 and moved with his family to Connecticut in 1970. He attended Chapman Elementary School, Dodd Junior High School, and Cheshire Academy, graduating in 1982. He received a certification as an automotive mechanic from Hartford Technical Institute and was also adept in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work—he could fix just about anything. Bobby worked at Bender's Plumbing Supply, in Waterbury, the Humphrey Chemical Co., in North Haven, Mt. Southington Ski Area, and R.W. Hines True Value Hardware, in Cheshire. He spent much of his free time pursuing his passion for music and playing guitar. Bobby will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
His brother, Bruce B. Humphrey, predeceased Bobby. He is survived by his parents, Virginia S. and James R. Humphrey, of Southington (formerly of Cheshire), his brother, James "Jimmy" T. Humphrey, of New York City, his sister, Sara H. Sirois, of Cortland, NY, and his uncle, Joseph Clapsaddle, of West Hollywood, CA.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the First Congregational Church, in Cheshire, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bobby's memory to the Musicians Foundation at www.musiciansfoundation.org/donate.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
