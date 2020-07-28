Robert Cryoskie

Cryoskie, Robert
Robert L. Cryoskie, 52, of Milford, Connecticut passed away on April 11, 2020 after a long illness. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. Due to current health restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and church. To view Robert's full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
