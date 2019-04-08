Cummings, Robert

Robert M. Cummings, Sr., 82, of Milford, beloved husband of Barbara (Fiemon) Cummings, passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1936 in New Haven, CT to the late Charles and Lorraine (Hayden) Cummings.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was employed by the Milford Board of Education and worked as a teacher and principal at Devon Grammar, Kennedy, Lenox Avenue, Central Grammar, Calf Pen Meadow, Simon Lake, Seabreeze, and Orchard Hills. Bob was an avid Red Sox and UConn fan. He also enjoyed reading, camping and travelling with his family. His grandchildren were his world and he will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, Bob is survived by his children, Michael (Meghan), Mary-Lynn, William, and Christopher (Marycatherine); his grandchildren, Katherine, Maggie, Joshua, Matthew, Keane, Grace, Brendan and Lindsey; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Charles, George, Ray, Joe, Margaret, Bill, Lorraine, Jack and Tom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans Charity at DAV.org or Food2Kids at milfordfood2kids.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.