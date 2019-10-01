New Haven Register Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
325 Oronoque Rd.
Milford, CT
Robert David McCabe


1931 - 2019
Robert David McCabe
McCabe, Robert David
Robert David McCabe, 88, of Milford, beloved husband of Victoria (Trombetta) McCabe, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1931 in Bronx, NY to the late Alice (LaBonte) and Edward McCabe.
In addition to his beloved wife, Robert is survived by his daughters, Debra McCabe and Donna McCabe; his brothers, Charles and Peter McCabe; brother and sister-in-law, Dominic and Norma Trombetta; his nephews and nieces; and his beloved Pomeranian, Mia. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Jane Evers and John McCabe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial with Military Honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Village at https://www.bgvillage.org/donations/. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019
