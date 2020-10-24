DeFilippo, Robert
Robert DeFilippo, 64, of East Haven, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a courageous five year long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in New Haven on October 17, 1955 to the late Albert and Jennie Landino DeFilippo. Robert was a classic car enthusiast and was also a fan of the New York Yankees. He is survived by his twin brother Albert (MaryJean) DeFilippo of East Haven and a sister Joan (Tony) Vissicchio of North Branford. Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by two brothers, David and Richard DeFilippo. Robert's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julia Shi for the amazing care she gave to him.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is going to schedule a memorial service to celebrate Robert's Life in the coming months. Please visit his memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com
and sign his guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, c/o YNHH, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, is in charge of arrangements.