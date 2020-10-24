1/1
Robert DeFilippo
1955 - 2020
DeFilippo, Robert
Robert DeFilippo, 64, of East Haven, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a courageous five year long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born in New Haven on October 17, 1955 to the late Albert and Jennie Landino DeFilippo. Robert was a classic car enthusiast and was also a fan of the New York Yankees. He is survived by his twin brother Albert (MaryJean) DeFilippo of East Haven and a sister Joan (Tony) Vissicchio of North Branford. Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by two brothers, David and Richard DeFilippo. Robert's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julia Shi for the amazing care she gave to him.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is going to schedule a memorial service to celebrate Robert's Life in the coming months. Please visit his memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, c/o YNHH, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
October 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Rob’s passing. Prayers to the family.
Catherine Constantinople-Rosenbloom
Friend
