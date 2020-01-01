|
|
DellaCamera, Robert
Robert DellaCamera of East Haven died peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his daughters by his side. He was the husband of the late Anita Pietrosimone DellaCamera. Bob was born in New Haven on November 27, 1940 to the late Ralph and Gertrude Northrop DellaCamera. He was a printer at New England Printing and later at Connecticut Color where he worked until retiring. Bob was a fan of the New York Yankees, Rangers and Giants. He loved being at home with his family and watching tv. Bob was the father of Roberta and Kimberley DellaCamera. Brother of the late Ralph Jr. and Raymond DellaCamera and stepbrother of the late Richard and Robert Szarmoski. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be Sunday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Share a memory and sign Bob's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020