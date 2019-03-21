New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Robert E. Bannon

Robert E. Bannon Obituary
Bannon, Robert E.
Robert E. Bannon, 84, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. Father of Gregory (Rosalyn) Bannon and Cynthia Bannon. Grandfather of Matthew and Kaitlin Bannon and Christopher and Timothy Conklin.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019
