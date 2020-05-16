Black, Robert E.
The Reverend Robert Eugene Black, 98, of 21 Jerimoth Drive, Branford, CT, passed away at home on Thursday, May 14th, with his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Patricia (Dondero) Black, by his side. He was born in Lima, Ohio, the son of Hezekiah Porter Black and Dessie Weaver Black.
Father Black faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force, Army Specialized Training Program near the end of World War II for the 290th Infantry and Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater of Operation.
Academically, Father Black received a Bachelor's degree in History from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota, a Master's degree in Sacred Theology from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and a Master's degree in Clinical Pastoral Counseling, awarded jointly by the New York Theological School and the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health in New York, New York.
Professionally, Father Black enjoyed a writing career as a Reporter for two newspapers in Rockford, IL and St. Louis, MO, a stint as Managing Editor for a new national journal of the Episcopal Church, followed by a job as Associate Editor of The Commonwealth, an award-winning Business and Tourism monthly of the Virginia State Chamber of Commerce.
Father Black was ordained to the priesthood in 1957 and did pastoral care and administrative responsibilities for congregations of the Episcopal Church in Missouri, Maine and Connecticut.
Father Black took a Family Training Program course at the Hartford Family Institute and clinical training at Yale New Haven Hospital and the Connecticut Mental Health Center. In 1970 Father Black opened a private practice, Personal and Marriage Consultation Services in Meriden, CT, and during this time he was Therapist/Chaplain at Undercliff Mental Health Center in Meriden. Also, during this time, he was a Counselor/Program Consultant for the Family Service Association in Meriden. Father Black was a leader in community mental health planning in Connecticut in the late 1960s and 1970s, including membership on an advisory committee to the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health.
Later he successfully established and managed a community mental health clinic in Grafton, ND, serving as its Administrator/Therapist and during this time he took Educational Philosophy courses at the University of North Dakota.
Professionally, Father Black was a past member of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, and the Alumni Associations of the University of Minnesota and Kenyon College.
In later years Father Black did freelance writing and consulting. He authored short stories and novels in retirement and was a voracious reader. He and Patty enjoyed entertaining family and friends and traveling to Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, and Marco Island, Florida, where many wonderful memories were made.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his loving son, Robert Porter Black, daughter-in-law Harriet, and their daughter Audrey. Also surviving are his loving stepchildren, daughter, Kimberly S. Ebel, grandson, Jarrett J. Rousseau, Jr. of North Haven, CT, son Paul A. Ebel of White Plains, NY, and cousins in Ohio.
The Black Family would like to thank internist Serle M. Epstein, MD for his exceptional care of Robert for the past 20 years and Pauline Edwards, who loved and cared for him for the past year, and Nurses and Caregivers of Branford Hospice.
A mass celebrating the life of Father Black will take place at a later date. To honor Father Black a contribution to Connecticut Hospice, Inc. (100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405), the Alzheimer's Association (225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL) or the American Kidney Fund (P.O. Box 11038, Lewiston, ME 04243) would be most appreciated.
The Reverend Robert Eugene Black, 98, of 21 Jerimoth Drive, Branford, CT, passed away at home on Thursday, May 14th, with his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Patricia (Dondero) Black, by his side. He was born in Lima, Ohio, the son of Hezekiah Porter Black and Dessie Weaver Black.
Father Black faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force, Army Specialized Training Program near the end of World War II for the 290th Infantry and Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater of Operation.
Academically, Father Black received a Bachelor's degree in History from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota, a Master's degree in Sacred Theology from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and a Master's degree in Clinical Pastoral Counseling, awarded jointly by the New York Theological School and the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health in New York, New York.
Professionally, Father Black enjoyed a writing career as a Reporter for two newspapers in Rockford, IL and St. Louis, MO, a stint as Managing Editor for a new national journal of the Episcopal Church, followed by a job as Associate Editor of The Commonwealth, an award-winning Business and Tourism monthly of the Virginia State Chamber of Commerce.
Father Black was ordained to the priesthood in 1957 and did pastoral care and administrative responsibilities for congregations of the Episcopal Church in Missouri, Maine and Connecticut.
Father Black took a Family Training Program course at the Hartford Family Institute and clinical training at Yale New Haven Hospital and the Connecticut Mental Health Center. In 1970 Father Black opened a private practice, Personal and Marriage Consultation Services in Meriden, CT, and during this time he was Therapist/Chaplain at Undercliff Mental Health Center in Meriden. Also, during this time, he was a Counselor/Program Consultant for the Family Service Association in Meriden. Father Black was a leader in community mental health planning in Connecticut in the late 1960s and 1970s, including membership on an advisory committee to the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health.
Later he successfully established and managed a community mental health clinic in Grafton, ND, serving as its Administrator/Therapist and during this time he took Educational Philosophy courses at the University of North Dakota.
Professionally, Father Black was a past member of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, and the Alumni Associations of the University of Minnesota and Kenyon College.
In later years Father Black did freelance writing and consulting. He authored short stories and novels in retirement and was a voracious reader. He and Patty enjoyed entertaining family and friends and traveling to Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, and Marco Island, Florida, where many wonderful memories were made.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his loving son, Robert Porter Black, daughter-in-law Harriet, and their daughter Audrey. Also surviving are his loving stepchildren, daughter, Kimberly S. Ebel, grandson, Jarrett J. Rousseau, Jr. of North Haven, CT, son Paul A. Ebel of White Plains, NY, and cousins in Ohio.
The Black Family would like to thank internist Serle M. Epstein, MD for his exceptional care of Robert for the past 20 years and Pauline Edwards, who loved and cared for him for the past year, and Nurses and Caregivers of Branford Hospice.
A mass celebrating the life of Father Black will take place at a later date. To honor Father Black a contribution to Connecticut Hospice, Inc. (100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405), the Alzheimer's Association (225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL) or the American Kidney Fund (P.O. Box 11038, Lewiston, ME 04243) would be most appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.