Robert E. Carl Jr. departed this life January 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born November 4, 1945 to Robert E. Carl Sr. and Henrietta Lewis Carl. Robert attended Hillhouse HS and graduated from UCONN with a MSW. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He ran the Albie Booth and Pop Lovell Boys Clubs where he mentored youth across the city. He joined the U.S. Postal Service and became a Supervisor, retiring in 2007. He was predeceased by one brother and is survived by three brothers and three sisters, children, David (Aisha), Jonathan, Jessica and Elissa, four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford, CT. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
